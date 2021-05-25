ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Narration/Speech

Set 33

The daughter requested her father to kindly go back home soon and said that perhaps he had forgotten that that day was her birthday. Father replied in the negative and said that he had not forgotten at all and further added that that day he was not going to office. The daughter asked where he was going.

Father replied that he was going to buy a gift and birthday cake to celebrate her birthday ceremony. Jumping into a delight, the daughter said that then she would invite her most bosom friends.

Answer: The daughter said to her father, “Please, come back home soon.Perhaps you have forgotten that today is my birthday.” Father said, “No, I have not forgotte at all.” “Today I am not going to office.’ The daughter said, “Where are you going?” Father said, “I’m going to buy a gift and a birthday cake to celebrate’ your birthday ceremony.” Jumping into a delight the daughter said, ‘Then I shall invite my most bosom friends.”