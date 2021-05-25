ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Narration/Speech

শিক্ষা
ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Narration/Speech
Set 33
The daughter requested her father to kindly go back home soon and said that perhaps he had forgotten that that day was her birthday. Father replied in the negative and said that he had not forgotten at all and further added that that day he was not going to office. The daughter asked where he was going.
Father replied that he was going to buy a gift and birthday cake to celebrate her birthday ceremony. Jumping into a delight, the daughter said that then she would invite her most bosom friends.
Answer: The daughter said to her father, “Please, come back home soon.Perhaps you have forgotten that today is my birthday.” Father said, “No, I have not forgotte at all.” “Today I am not going to office.’ The daughter said, “Where are you going?” Father said, “I’m going to buy a gift and a birthday cake to celebrate’ your birthday ceremony.” Jumping into a delight the daughter said, ‘Then I shall invite my most bosom friends.”
Set 34
A hawker asked Sushmita if she would buy any paper and said that he had all types of Newspapers and Magazines and requested her to take one from him. Sushmita said that she bought books but then she needed a weekly. Sushmita asked the hawker if he did not have any weekly magazine.
Answer: A hawker said, “Will you buy any paper? I have all types of Newspapers and Magazines. Please take one from me.” “I buy books but now I need a weekly. Don’t you have any Weekly Magazine?” said Sushmita.
Set 35
Jerry told me that I looked a little bit like his mother especially in the dark by the fire. I told him that he had been only four when he had gone there. Being surprised I asked him if he had remembered how she had looked all those years. He replied that his mother lived in Manville.
Answer: “You look a little bit like my mother,” he said “especially in the dark by the fire.” “But you were only four Jerry, when you came here. You have remembered how she looked all these years?” “My mother lives in Manville,” he said.
