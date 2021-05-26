ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Narration/Speech

Set 37

A boy standing at the door respectfully asked if he might go in. Then without waiting for his reply the boy entered the room and respectfully said that he had gone from Palashpur with a letter from Mr. Ajit Bose. Being surprised he asked him smiling if he had really gone from Ajit Bose. He again asked how he was. The boy replied that he was not well and added that he had been suffering from a serious illness for two years. He exclaimed with sorrow that it was very sad and prayed that God might cure him.

Answer: “May I come in, sir?” a boy standing at the door said to him. Then without waiting for his reply the boy entered the room and said, “Sir, I have come from Palashpur with a letter from Mr. Ajit Bose.” “Ajit Bose? How is he?” he said smiling. “He is not well. He has been suffering from a serious illness for two years,” the boy said. “How sad it is! May God cure him,” he said.