ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Narration/Speech

Set 23

The stranger said to the boy, “Will you tell me the way to the nearest hotel?” “Yes, I will, Do you want a residential one in which you can spend the night?” the boy said. “I do not want to stay here, but I want a meal” the stranger replied. The boy said,” Follow me.”

Answer: The stranger asked the boy if he would tell him the way to the nearest hotel. The boy replied in the affirmative that he would. He again asked if he wanted a residential one in which he could spend the night. The stranger replied that he did not want to stay there, but he wanted a meal. The boy requested him to follow him.