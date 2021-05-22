ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Narration/Speech

শিক্ষা
ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Narration/Speech
Set 23
The stranger said to the boy, “Will you tell me the way to the nearest hotel?” “Yes, I will, Do you want a residential one in which you can spend the night?” the boy said. “I do not want to stay here, but I want a meal” the stranger replied. The boy said,” Follow me.”
Answer: The stranger asked the boy if he would tell him the way to the nearest hotel. The boy replied in the affirmative that he would. He again asked if he wanted a residential one in which he could spend the night. The stranger replied that he did not want to stay there, but he wanted a meal. The boy requested him to follow him.
Set 24
The teacher asked the student where he was from. The student replied that he was from Nepal. The teacher again asked him how he had found Dhaka when he had first arrived. The student told that he liked it very much and he thought that the city was very beautiful.
Answer: “Where are you from?” said the teacher. “I am from Nepal,” said the student. “How did you find Dhaka when you first arrived?” said the teacher. “Well, I like it. I think the city is very beautiful,” said the student.
Set 25
Lipi asked Mina where she had gone the previous day. Mina replied that she had gone to Chittagong to see her mother. She added that she (her mother) had been suffering from high blood pressure. Lipi asked Mina if she was sound then. Mina replied in the negative.
Answer: “Where did you go yesterday?” said Lipi. “I went to Chittagong to see my mother,” said Mina. “She has been suffering from high blood pressure.” “Is she sound now?” said Lipi.” “No,” said Mina.
Set 26
He said to me that he had gone there the previous day from his village. I asked him why he had gone. He replied that his mother had sent him to me with that letter. I asked him how his mother was and told him that I had not seen her for a long time and I hoped that she was quite well.
Answer: “I came here yesterday from my village,” he said. “Why did you come?” I asked. “My mother sent me to you with this letter.” “How is your mother? I have not seen her for a long time. I hope she is quite well.”
Also Read
-
সোনার দাম বাড়ছে ভরিতে ২,০৪১ টাকা
-
কিছু আমলা রোজিনাকে নিয়ে সরকার ও গণমাধ্যমকে মুখোমুখি করেছে: ইকবাল সোবহান
-
করোনায় আরও ৩৮ জনের মৃত্যু, শনাক্ত ১০২৮
-
বাজেটে কালোটাকা বৈধ করার সুযোগ না রাখার দাবি টিআইবির
-
ঠুনকো জীবন সস্তা লাইকে বন্দী