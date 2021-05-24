ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Narration/Speech

Set 31

The merchant asked the youth where he was going. The youth replied that he was going to see him. The merchant asked the youth what he wanted. The merchant again asked the youth if he really wanted work. The youth replied in the affirmative and said that he would really want work if he had any. Then the merchant ordered the youth to follow him and to carry a box from a shop to his house. The youth said that he did not see how he could do that.

Answer

“Where are you going?” said the merchant. “I was coming to see you.” “What do you want?” “To earn my bread by the labour of my hands.” “Do you really want work?” said the merchant. “Yes, if you have any”. “Then follow me and carry a box from a shop to my house.” “I do not see how I can do that,” said the youth.