ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Prepositions

শিক্ষা
ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Prepositions
Set 4
Flowers are the excellent gift of nature. They have existed (a) the earth (b) prehistoric time. Since then they have been treated (c) the symbol of beauty. It is an undeniable fact that flowers are used (d) various spheres (e) our life. It is used mostly (f) decoration. People (g) all walks of life use flowers usually (h) national occasion and (i) wedding. Everyone prefers flowers (j) expressing their love and devotion.
Answer: a. on; b. from; c. as; d. in;
e. of; f. for; g. from; h. on; i. in; j. for
Set 5
The science fair held (a) our college paved a new way for us to gather practical knowledge. Many of our friends took part (b) the fair (c) their projects. We showed genuine interest (d) them. Most of the projects were made (e) consistent (f) the prevailing world situation. They were intended (g) acquaint us (h) the solutions (i) some common problems we are facing specially in regard to the environment we live in. We were sanguine (j) achieving success and we really achieved it.
Answer: a. in; b. in; c. with; d. in; e. in; f. with; g. to; h. with; i. of; j. of
Set 6
Once an English and a Bengali gentleman were travelling (a) the same train and they were in the same compartment. The Englishman was very proud (b) himself because he was an Englishman. He looked (c) upon the Bengali gentleman who, however, took no notice (d) it and went to sleep
(e) peace. As soon as the Bengali gentleman was asleep, the Englishman picked (f) the gentleman’s shoes and threw them (g) the window and went to sleep. When the Bengali gentleman woke up, he looked for his shoes and understood it. Then he took the Englishman’s long coat (h) the wall and threw it outside the window and returned (i) bed laughingly. Next morning the Englishman became startled and shouted, ‘Where’s my coat gone?’ ‘Your coat has gone to fetch my shoes,’ said the gentleman (j) a smile. The Bengali gentleman was Sir Ashutosh Mukherjee.
Answer: a. by; b. of; c. down; d. of;
e. in; f. up; g. through/outside; h. from; i. to; j. with.
বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল
