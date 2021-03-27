ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Prepositions

Set 28

It was twenty years ago and I was living (a) Paris. I had a tiny apartment

(b) the Latin quarter overlooking a cemetery, and I was earning barely enough money (c) keep body and soul together. She had read a book of mine and had written to me (d) it. I answered, thanking her, and presently I received (e) her another letter saying that she was passing (f) Paris and would like to have a chat (g) me; but her time was limited, and the only free moment she had was (h) the following Thursday; she was spending the morning (i) the Luxembourg and would I give her a little luncheon at Foyot’s afterwards? Foyot’s is a restaurant at which the French senators eat, and it was so far (j) my means that I had never even thought of going there.

Answer

a. in; b. in; c. to; d. about; e. from;

f. through; g. with; h. on; i. at; j. beyond