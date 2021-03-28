ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Prepositions

Set 30

A good stock (a) words is necessary (b) anybody who wants to use a language. Vocabulary is an essential component (c) successful communication. It is an integral part (d) reading skill. While grammar is important, a lack

(e) vocabulary may result

(f) complete failure to convey a message. Vocabulary includes conceptual knowledge (g) words that go well (h) an ordinary dictionary meaning. Student’s vocabulary knowledge is a building process that occurs (i) time as they tend to make connections (j) other words.

Answer

a. of; b. for; c. of d. of; e. of; f. in;

g. of; h. with i. with; j. with