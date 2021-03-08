ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Prepositions

Set 7

Greenhouse effect is the gradual warming (a) the air surrounding the earth as a result of heat being trapped (b) environment pollution. This is exemplified (c) the destruction and burning (d) of tropical rainforests, (e) traffic that clogs (f) city streets, (g) the rapid growth of industry, the use of chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), (h) packaging and manufacturing commercial products, the use of detergents like washing

(i) liquids and so (j) .

Answer: a. of; b. by; c. by; d. down; e. by; f. up; g. by; h. in; i. up; j. on

Set 8

During holidays when my mother went to sleep (a) noon, we went to the railway line. There, along with other children I watched how the trains passed (b) innumerable unknown facts. My father got an appointment

(c) a town school and he move

(d) the town immediately with all the members of the family. I was admitted (e) my father’s school. I felt that my school fellows had no feeling (f) one another as we had in the village. However, I have gradually adjusted myself (g) town life. I am happy with my new friends but my heart aches (h) the happy childhood days. Childhood is free (i) worries and has infinite capacity (j) enjoyment.

Answer: a. at; b. with; c. in; d. to;

e. to/into; f. for; g. to; h. for; i. from; j. for