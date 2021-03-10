ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Prepositions

Set 13

Hasan : Hello, How are you ?

Kamal : Pretty well, thanks. And you?

Hasan : Very fine. Did you enjoy the cricket match (a) Bangladesh and Pakistan held (b) Mirpur Stadium last Wednesday?

Kamal : Certainly. I am very interested (c) cricket.

Hasan : What’s your impression (d) the match?

Kamal : Really I am very impressed (e) the performance (f) Bangladesh cricket team.

Hasan : Yes, it is a great surprise that Bangladesh beat the ex-world champion.

Kamal : Of course. You know Pakistan is one of the well-known teams (g) the cricket world and they are defeated (h) us.

Hasan : I think Bangladesh will bring good name and fame (i) the country.

Kamal : Our hope is not unreasonable.

Hasan : Okay. Thank you and wait

(j) the next match.

Answer: a. between; b. at; c. in; d. of;

e. with; f. of; g. in; h. by; i. for; j. for