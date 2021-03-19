ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Prepositions

Set 18

Mount Everest which is (a) the Himalayan Mountains (b) North India is the highest mountain in the world. It was named (c) an Englishman George Everest who was the first to survey the Himalayas (d) 1841. Climbing mountains like Everest is difficult because there is snow all over and there are snow slides and cracks

(e) ice and snow. (f) two months (g) difficult and dangerous climbing. Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norkay reached the top (h) May 10 and have gone into the history (i) the first conquerors (j) the highest mountain in the world.

Answer: a. in; b. in; c. after; d. in;

e. under; f. After; g. of; h. on; i. as; j. of

Set 19

In the past, the common form of marriage (a) the various cultural groups in Kenya was polygamy and the polygamous families were embedded (b) extended family units consisting (c) a man, his several wives and their married sons and children. But (d) line with the modern world, things are now changing there. The old custom of polygamous marriage is yielding (e) the new practice of monogamy, although many polygamous families can still be found (f) the rural areas of Kenya. Many monogamous Kenyans are now living in nuclear families (g) their single spouses and their children. Many of them have given (h) their pastoral lives and have become wage-earners in cities. But they can hardly give (i) their extended family and lineage connections back (j) their villages.

Answer: a. among; b. in; c. of; d. in;

e. to; f. in; g. with; h. up; i. up; j. in

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক

ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা