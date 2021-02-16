ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Pronoun references

শিক্ষা
ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Pronoun references
Identify the unclear pronoun references in the following paragraph. Where necessary, rewrite the sentence so that all pronoun references are clear.
Set 13
Life is full of struggles. These are quite normal in anyone’s life as it is not a bed of roses. Certainly, it has ups and
downs. A man has to face innumerable barriers in his life. Sometimes he
can overcome those but sometimes he fails to combat them. He may be born with silver spoon without any trouble. But even then he has to overcome
a lot of such to be successful in life. In other words, life is full of challenges.
If he cannot fight them successfully,
his life becomes full of sorrows.
Though the scholars differ in giving the definition of life, they are unanimous
that obstacles are the ways of life. In
fact, a man has to undergo many in
his life.
Answer
Life is full of struggles. These are quite normal in any one’s life as life is not a bed of roses. Certainly life has ups
and downs. A man has to face innumerable barriers in his life. Sometimes he can overcome those barriers but sometimes he fails to
combat them. He may be born with
silver spoon without any trouble. But even then he has to overcome a lot of troubles to be successfully in life.
In other words, life is full of challenges. If he cannot fight the challenges successfully, his life becomes full of sorrows. Though the scholars differ in giving the definition of life, they are unanimous that obstacles are the ways of life. In fact, a man has to undergo many obstacles in his life.
বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল
