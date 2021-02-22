ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Pronoun references

শিক্ষা
ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Pronoun references
Identify the unclear pronoun references in the following paragraph. Where necessary, rewrite the sentence so that all pronoun references are clear.
Set 15
The countries of the world have their own histories. They are written through the researches by the scholars of ages. They are called historians. It is done very carefully with proof through the way of truth. As cloud cannot hide the sun permanently, lies cannot envelop it for a long time. Today or tomorrow it must flee away and truth will reign the ages.
Answer
The countries of the world have their own histories. These histories are written through the researches by the scholars of ages. These scholars are called historians. Research is done very carefully with proof through the way of truth. As cloud cannot hide the sun permanently lies cannot envelop truth for long time. Today or tomorrow lie must flee away and truth will reign the ages.
Set 16
Once a master ordered his cook to prepare a delicious duck roast. When it was cooked, he could not resist his temptation and ate one of the legs of a roasted duck. When he sat to eat, he found one of the legs of it was missing and so, he asked him about it. But the cook said that it had only one leg. At this, he got furious and said that there was no such thing as a one-legged duck.
Answer
Once a master ordered his cook to prepare a delicious duck roast. When the duck was cooked, the cook could not resist his temptation and ate one of the legs of a roasted duck. When the master sat to eat, he found one of the legs of the duck was missing and so, he asked the cook about it. But the cook said that it had only one leg. At this, the master got furious and said that there was no such thing as a one-legged duck.
বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল
