ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Pronoun references

শিক্ষা
ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Pronoun references
Identify the unclear pronoun references in the following paragraph. Where necessary, rewrite the sentence so that all pronoun references are clear.
Set 17
Mandela left public life in June 2004 telling his adoring countrymen not to call them. Regarding it, Nadine Gordimer said. “He is at the epicenter of his time, our in South Africa and your, wherever you are”.
Answer: Mandela left public life in June 2004 telling his adoring countrymen not to call him. Regarding him, Nadine Gordimer said. “He is at the epicenter of our time, ours in South Africa and yours, wherever you are”.
Set 18
Books are the medium through which human beings talk with enlightened minds, the great men of the world. They are our best friends. They introduce them to the life and the world. Books are the mirrors of past, present and even future. These are having an active voice. We know about the thoughts and deeds of our ancestors through it. They make the noblemen alive in the world forever.
Answer: Books are the medium through which human beings talk with enlightened minds, the great men of the world. Books are our best friends. The books introduce us to the life and the world. Books are the mirrors of past, present and even future. The books are having an active voice. We know about the thoughts and deeds of our ancestors through these books. Books make the noblemen alive in the world forever.
Set 19
Teaching is a profession who is full of challenge. I want to be a teacher because you like working with children. But my father argues that one cannot make much money from it. He wants me to look after their farms instead. But this does not inspire me much.
Answer: Teaching is a profession which is full of challenge. I want to be a teacher because I like working with children. But my father argues that I cannot make much money from teaching. He wants me to look after his farms instead. But farming does not inspire me much.
