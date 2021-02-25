ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Pronoun references

শিক্ষা
ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Pronoun references
Identify the unclear pronoun references in the following paragraph. Where necessary, rewrite the sentence so that all pronoun references are clear.
Set 21
Sunlight is the source of all energy of the earth. All the living beings are dependent upon this. Green plants are the producer of the ecosystem. All plants and animals of it are interconnected serially. Consequently, there develops a food chain among these. The transfer of food energy takes place from producers through a series of food levels. This is called food chain of food in the ecosystem. There are numerous food chains in an ecosystem. Food chain does not work in isolation. These are linked together to form a food web.
Answer: Sunlight is the source of all energy of the earth. All the living beings are dependent upon this sunlight. Green plants are the producer of the ecosystem. All plants and animals of the ecosystem are interconnected serially. Consequently, there develops a food chain among plants and animals. The transfer of food energy takes place from producers through a series of food levels. This is called food chain of food in the ecosystem. There are numerous food chains in an ecosystem. Food chain does not work in isolation. Food chains are linked together to form a food web.
Set 22
A rich man went to a farmer with one thousand taka in a bag. He said to him, ‘Look, my friend, I have brought one thousand taka for you. Keep this money and remove your distress.’ He was surprised. He took the bag from the rich man and thanked him. He said to himself, ‘One thousand taka is a lot of money.’ He could not think wh ere to keep the money. He did not find any safe place. He dug a hole in his hut and kept it there.
Answer: A rich man went to a farmer with one thousand taka in a bag. He said to the farmer, ‘Look, my friend, I have brought one thousand taka for you. Keep this money and remove your distress.’ The farmer was surprised. He took the bag from the rich man and thanked him. The farmer said to himself, ‘One thousand taka is a lot of money.’ The farmer could not think where to keep the money. He did not find any safe place. He dug a hole in his hut and kept the money there.
