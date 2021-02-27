ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Pronoun references

Identify the unclear pronoun references in the following paragraph. Where necessary, rewrite the sentence so that all pronoun references are clear.

Set 23

Education is the birthright of every man. But even then many people in our country are deprived of this for many reasons. They are unconscious and unskilled for want of it. For this, they are unable not only to develop their own fate on their family, but also unable to pay any role for the development of society or the state. If the people are not properly educated, that is not possible. So, the more we can educate our people, the more the country will be developed. With a view to developing human resource, the government has given many incentives in the field of expanding the primary and the secondary education. We must ensure these for every child of the country.

