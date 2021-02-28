ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Pronoun references

Identify the unclear pronoun references in the following paragraph. Where necessary, rewrite the sentence so that all pronoun references are clear.

Set 23

Answer: Education is the birthright of every man. But even then many people in our country are deprived of education for many reasons. They are unconscious and unskilled for want of education. For this, they are unable not only to develop their own fate on their family, but also unable to pay any role for the development of society or the state. If the people are not properly educated, the development of the country is not possible. So, the more our country can educate our people, the more the country will be developed. With a view to developing human resource, the government has given many incentives in the field of expanding the primary and the secondary education. We must ensure incentives for every child of the country.