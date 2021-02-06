ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র Pronoun | references

শিক্ষা
ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র Pronoun | references
Identify the unclear pronoun references in the following paragraph. Where necessary, rewrite the sentence so that all pronoun references are clear.
Set 4
Women are nowadays as important as men in society. She constitute nearly half of our total population. No nation can make real progress keeping half of it in the darkness. Without the uplift of women, it is not at all possible. Again, without education, women cannot be uplifted. So, proper education should be given to her so that they can work hand in hand with them in all development programmes.
Answer:
Women are nowadays as important
as men in society. They constitute
nearly half of our total population. No nation can make real progress keeping half of its population in darkness. Without the uplift of women, progress is not at all possible. Again, without education, women cannot be uplifted. So, proper education should be given to them so that they can work hand in hand with men in all development programmes.
