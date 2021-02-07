ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Pronoun references

Identify the unclear pronoun references in the following paragraph. Where necessary, rewrite the sentence so that all pronoun references are clear.

Set 5

A stormy night is fearful and horrible. They causes untold sufferings to the people. In a stormy night, the whole sky is totally overcast with dark cloud. Only the roaring of violent wind can be heard. The wind begins to blow with fearful sound from no directions. People get frightened with sound of storm. In addition to it, there is thundering and lightning. The frequent thundering and lightning causes much terror and fear in the mind of the people whom always think that this night may be the end of our lives and the terrible and destructive storm will never come to an end. Storm causes harm to them. The house roofs are blown away. Many trees are uprooted. A large number of houses and shelters are damaged within a very short time. Standing crops are badly damaged. That is thus a dreadful night to the people.

Answer

A stormy night is fearful and horrible. It causes untold sufferings to the people. In a stormy night, the whole sky is totally overcast with dark cloud. Only the roaring of violent wind can be heard. The wind begins to blow with fearful sound from no directions. People get frightened with sound of storm. In addition to it, there is thundering and lightning. The frequent thundering and lightning causes much terror and fear in the mind of the people who always think that this night may be the end of their lives and the terrible and destructive storm will never come to an end. Storm causes harm to the people. The house roofs are blown away. Many trees are uprooted. A large number of houses and shelters are damaged within a very short time. Standing crops are badly damaged. A stormy night is thus a dreadful night to the people.

বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল