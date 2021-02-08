ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Pronoun references

Identify the unclear pronoun references in the following paragraph. Where necessary, rewrite the sentence so that all pronoun references are clear.

Set 6

On May 1st in 1886 workers went on strike demanding an eight hour workday in Chicago. They held a big rally. That was attended by as more as six thousand workers.

Just at this moment some strike breakers started leaving the meeting place. The strikers went down the street to bring them back. Suddenly about 200 policemen attacked them with clubs and revolvers.

One was killed instantly, five or six others were seriously wounded and many of them were badly injured. The event of May Day is observed to commemorate the sacrifice of the workers. This is a reminder that workers will continue to be exploited until they stand up and speak out to gain better working conditions, better pay and better lives.