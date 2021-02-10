ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Pronoun references

Identify the unclear pronoun references in the following paragraph. Where necessary, rewrite the sentence so that all pronoun references are clear.

Set 9

A responsibility is a duty or an obligation to do something. You have to do a lot of these in your life. For example, you have the responsibility to take care of your parents in their old age, to attend school and pursue the studies properly and so on. You have also the responsibility to society. It has also some responsibilities to you. It is also an obligation or a duty not to do something. For example, you have the responsibility not to steal a book from a Public Library or not to put your building materials on the footpath. These are necessary for you as citizens. But there are responsibilities of the government as well. It has the responsibilities to provide for its citizens ‘the basic necessities of life, including food, clothing, shelter, education and medical care’.