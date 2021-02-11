ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Pronoun references

Identify the unclear pronoun references in the following paragraph. Where necessary, rewrite the sentence so that all pronoun references are clear.

Set 10

There is change in people’s trends towards favourite pastimes. A recent survey shows that during the last twenty years, teenagers have gone through significant changes in choosing these. The results of that are presented through a graph which shows that there is a steady rise in young people’s tendency to watch TV in 1990, 41% of teenagers liked it which increased to 48% in the next ten years and it further increased to 52% in the next decade. Unfortunately, the picture is grim in terms of young people’s attraction to open field games and sports. When 50% of youngsters opted for these and sports in the 90s, 12% withdrew themselves from it after a decade making it 38%. Unfortunately the falling tendency persisted on during the next ten years and by 2010 it came to 25%. Though they have dissociated themselves noticeably from games and sports, there is a sharp and solid increase in their association with online or computer assisted programmes.