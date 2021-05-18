ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Punctuation

শিক্ষা
ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Punctuation
7.
the chairman of our union parishad is an honest man he leads a very simple life everyday he goes out to meet the people people become happy when they met him among them
Answer: The chairman of our Union Parishad is an honest man. He leads a very simple life. Everyday he goes out to meet the people. People become happy when they met him among them.
8.
he will come after sometime he always comes here to play with us he is fond of playing cricket whenever he gets time he watches cricket on television
Answer: He will come after sometime. He always comes here to play with us. He is fond of playing cricket. Whenever he gets time, he watches cricket on television.
9.
when do you go to school when does your class start when do you come back from school when do you do your homework
Answer: When do you go to school? When does your class start? When do you come back from school? When do you do your homework?
