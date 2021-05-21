ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Punctuation

শিক্ষা
ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Punctuation
20.
one day i went to market with my father father bought a lot of items i became very happy as i did not go to market before i remember the day till now
Answer: One day I went to market with my father. Father bought a lot of items. I became very happy as I did not go to market before. I remember the day till now.
21.
the color of the mangoes is red these mangoes are very sweet and juicy we have many mango trees around our house the mango is a seasonal fruit but it is not our national fruit
Answer: The color of the mangoes is red. These mangoes are very sweet and juicy. We have many mango trees around our house. The mango is a seasonal fruit, but it is not our national fruit.
22.
the glass is full of water no animal can live without water water has no color or taste as we cannot live without water we should keep it safe for drinking
Answer: The glass is full of water. No animal can live without water. Water has no color or taste. As we cannot live without water, we should keep it safe for drinking.
