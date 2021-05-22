ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Punctuation

শিক্ষা
ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Punctuation
23.
father goes to office at 7 a m everyday he gets up one hour earlier he spends this one hour for preparation father remains at the office for the whole day
Answer: Father goes to office at 7 a.m. everyday. He gets up one hour earlier. He spends this one hour for preparation. Father remains at the office for the whole day.
24.
the quran is our holy book every muslim should know how to read the quran this book is our guide and teacher if we follow this book we must shine in life
Answer: The Quran is our holy book. Every Muslim should know how to read the Quran. This book is our guide and teacher. If we follow this book, we must shine in life.
25.
brother bought a new car last month i like to travel by a car it is only the rich who can buy a car the price of a car is going up day by day
Answer: Brother bought a new car last month. I like to travel by a car. It is only the rich, who can buy a car. The price of a car is going up day by day.
26.
mother starts cooking in the morning and finishes it by 9 a m i go to school at 10 a m mother wants to be sure so that i never become late in school i am happy that i never become late in school
Answer: Mother starts cooking in the morning and finishes it by 9 a.m. I go to school at 10 a.m. Mother wants to be sure so that I never become late in school. I am happy that I never become late in school.
27.
he reads in class 8 his school stands by the side of a river the headmaster of his school is a very kind person he never punishes students
Answer: He reads in class 8. His school stands by the side of a river. The Headmaster of his school is a very kind person. He never punishes students.
28.
it does not rain much during the winter season so the winter season appears to be a dry season people suffer from different cold-related diseases in this season i like this season more than any other season
Answer: It does not rain much during the winter season. So, the winter season appears to be a dry season. People suffer from different cold-related diseases in this season. I like this season more than any other season.
Also Read
-
সোনার দাম বাড়ছে ভরিতে ২,০৪১ টাকা
-
কিছু আমলা রোজিনাকে নিয়ে সরকার ও গণমাধ্যমকে মুখোমুখি করেছে: ইকবাল সোবহান
-
করোনায় আরও ৩৮ জনের মৃত্যু, শনাক্ত ১০২৮
-
বাজেটে কালোটাকা বৈধ করার সুযোগ না রাখার দাবি টিআইবির
-
ঠুনকো জীবন সস্তা লাইকে বন্দী