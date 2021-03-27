ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Tag questions

ছবি: প্রথম আলো

Make tag questions of these statements.

Set 5

1. Most of them have visited the zoo, ?

2. The Surma is the largest river in Bangladesh, ?

3. That was my pencil, ?

4. These are books, ?

5. I believe that you will do better in the exam, ?

Answer

1. Most of them have visited the zoo, haven’t they?

2. The Surma is the largest river in Bangladesh, isn’t she?

3. That was my pencil, wasn’t it?

4. These are books, aren’t they?

5. I believe that you will do better in the exam, don’t I?