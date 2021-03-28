ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Tag questions

Make tag questions of these statements.

Set 7

1. Today we find that good manners are in danger of imminent extinction, ?

2. People often put themselves on the mobile phone, ?

3. Courtesies to the other persons are rarely found, ?

4. Some people cannot bear to be parted from their mobile, ?

5. What an odd, ?

Answer

1. Today we find that good manners are in danger of imminent extinction, aren’t they? /don’t we?

2. People often put themselves on the mobile phone, don’t they?

3. Courtesies to the other persons are rarely found, are they?

4. Some people cannot bear to be parted from their mobile, can they?

5. What an odd, isn’t it?