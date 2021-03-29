ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Tag questions

Answer

1. What you need most to be happy is contentment, isn’t it?

2. The secretary and chairman of the party remained sitting, didn’t he?

3. The young hardly practice good manner, do they?

4. The jury gave the same opinion, didn’t it?

5. The idle can do little for the society, can they?

Set 10

1. My expectation is to get GPA-5, ?

2. The successful people are very industrious, ?

3. Everybody hates a lair, ?

4. I hardly believe you, ?

5. What a pity, ?

Answer

1. My expectation is to get GPA-5, isn’t it?

2. The successful people are very industrious, aren’t they?

3. Everybody hates a liar, don’t they?

4. I hardly believe you, do I?

5. What a pity, isn’t it?