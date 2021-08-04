ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Tag questions

শিক্ষা
ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Tag questions
Make tag questions of these statements.
1.
a. Patriotism is a great virtue, ?
b. Every religion teaches us to be patriots,
c. We all must remember that the country is above everything, ?
d. Why some people forget it is really a question, ?
e. We hope that nobody will derail from the right path, ?
Answer:
a. Patriotism is a great virtue, isn’t it?
b. Every religion teaches us to be patriots, doesn’t it?
c. We all must remember that the country is above everything, mustn’t we?
d. Why some people forget it is really a question, isn’t it?
e. We hope that nobody will derail from the right path, will they?
2.
a. The freedom fighters are the real heroes of our country, ?
b. Nothing is greater than their sacrifice, ?
c. Their contribution to our
country will always be remembered, ?
d. We should never neglect
them, ?
e. Every citizen of Bangladesh must have due respect for them, ?
Answer:
a. The freedom fighters are the
real heroes of our country, aren’t they?
b. Nothing is greater than their sacrifice, is it?
c. Their contribution to our country will always be remembered, won’t it?
d. We should never neglect them, should we?
e. Every citizen of Bangladesh must have due respect for them, mustn’t they?
3.
a. Success cannot be achieved without efforts, ?
b. Everybody knows it, ?
c. The successful people are very industrious, ?
d. Everything glorious is gained through hard labour, ?
e. So, industry is the key to success, ?
Answer:
a. Success cannot be achieved without efforts, can it?
b. Everybody knows it, don’t
they?
c. The successful people are
very industrious, aren’t
they?
d. Everything glorious is gained through hard labour, isn’t it?
e. So, industry is the key to success, isn’t it?
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক
ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা
