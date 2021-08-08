ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Tag questions

শিক্ষা
ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Tag questions
Make tag questions of these statements.
13.
a. Sima has little knowledge about computer, ?
b. But she can improve herself if she is interested in it, ?
c. I think she has no interest in it, ?
d. She should be motivated at all, ?
e. Let’s talk to her, ?
Answer:
a. Sima has little knowledge
about computer,
b. But she can improve herself if she is interested in it, ?
c. I think she has no interest in it,
d. She should be motivated at all,
e. Let’s talk to her,
14.
a. Your letter gave me much pleasure, ?
b. I am glad to inform you about our sports day, ?
c. We decorated the school campus colourfully, ?
d. Among the events, sack race and three leg race were interesting,
?
e. None could resist laughter watching these events, ?
Answer:
a. Your letter gave me much pleasure,
b. I am glad to inform you about our sports day,
c. We decorated the school
campus colourfully,
d. Among the events, sack race and three leg race were interesting,
e. None could resist laughter watching these events,
15.
a. We see that Hasan has little knowledge about games and sports, ?
b. Let’s talk to him, ?
c. We think, he doesn’t know how to play tennis, ?
d. Everybody praises an
all-rounder, ?
e. Though he is a good student, he is lazy, ?
Answer:
a. We see that Hasan has little knowledge about games and sports,
b. Let’s talk to him,
c. We think he doesn’t know how to play tennis,
d. Everybody praises an all-rounder,
e. Though he is a good student,
বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক
ঢাকা েরসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা
