ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র Tag questions

শিক্ষা
ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র Tag questions
Make tag questions of these statements.
16.
a. I am sorry, Sihab. I am very late, ?
b. There was a traffic jam, ?
c. Oh! Don’t worry. The train is late, ?
d. Then, have a cup of tea, ?
e. Yes. Let’s go to the canteen, ?
Answer:
a. I am sorry, Sihab. I am very late,
b. There was a traffic jam,
c. Oh! Don’t worry. The train is late,
d. Then, have a cup of tea,
e. Yes, Let’s go to the canteen,
17.
a. I need a pen, ?
b. I must write a letter to my friend,
?
c. I have not written any letter to him for a long time, ?
d. As we are friends, I think, we should keep in touch, ?
e. I am irregular in writing but my friend is always regular in writing, ?
Answer:
a. I need a pen,
b. I must write a letter to my friend,
c. I have not written any letter to him for a long time,
d. As we are friends, I think, we should keep in touch,
e. I am irregular in writing but my friend is always regular in writing,
Also Read
-
‘সাকিব ভাই তাড়াতাড়ি আউট করেন, বাসায় যাব’
-
পানি তুললেই মিলছে লার্ভা
-
অস্ট্রেলিয়াকে সর্বনিম্ন ৬২ রানের রেকর্ড ‘উপহার’ দিল বাংলাদেশ
-
এবার পদ্মা সেতুর ১০ নম্বর পিলারে রো রো ফেরির ধাক্কা
-
মহামারি থেকে রেহাই কবে পাব, কীভাবে পাব