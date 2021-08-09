ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র Tag questions

17.

a. I need a pen, ?

b. I must write a letter to my friend,

?

c. I have not written any letter to him for a long time, ?

d. As we are friends, I think, we should keep in touch, ?

e. I am irregular in writing but my friend is always regular in writing, ?

Answer:

a. I need a pen, don’t I?

b. I must write a letter to my friend, mustn’t I?

c. I have not written any letter to him for a long time, have I?

d. As we are friends, I think, we should keep in touch, shouldn’t we?