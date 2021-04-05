ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Use of verbs

Read the text and fill in the gaps with the correct form of verbs as per subject and context.

Set 6

For three years now Dhaka (a) (ranked) 2nd from bottom in the Economic Intelligence Unit’s survey of 140 cities under The Global Liability Index. The scores (b) (base) on five major criteria– health care, culture, environment, education and infrastructure. That Dhaka tops only Damascus, (c) (be) no comfort for the million residents of Dhaka. However, we are not altogether (d) (surprise) by the results; we (e) (downgrade) our environment by its systematic destruction. There is lack of proper public transportation, and the horrendous traffic system and poor management (f) (cost) the GDP 1-2 percent in annual growth according to Asian Development Bank’s latest estimate. Our score of 29.2 on a scale of 100 is identical with Damascus and we (g) (be) aghast to learn that Dhaka (h) (lag). Damascus (i) (experience) siege and bombardment over the last four years whereas Dhaka (j) (have) at peace for over four decades since independence.

Answer: a. has been ranked; b. are based; c. is; d. surprised; e. have downgraded; f. is costing; g. are; h. is lagging; i. has experienced; j. has been.