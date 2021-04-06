ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Use of verbs

ফাইল ছবি

Read the text and fill in the gaps with the correct form of verbs as per subject and context.

Set 10

(a) (to have) in Dhaka for a couple of days and already (b) (visit) ‘Aparajeo Bangla’, and I must write something about it. It is a marvelous piece of sculpture. In English ‘Aparajeo Bangla’ (c) (signify) ‘Unconquerable Bangladesh’. It (d) (stand) right in front of the Arts Building of the University of Dhaka on a high pedestal facing the town and the main gate. This huge and magnificent sculpture (e) (compose) of three figures, larger than life standing side by side. They (f) (represent) our freedom fighters during the War of Liberation in 1971. The (g) (be) two brave young men with a rifle and a grenade in their hands and a young nurse with a first aid box (h)

(hang) on her right shoulder. The figures are in a posture of marching forward. All three of them

(i) (seem) to be animated by the sprit of (j) (defend) their motherland and the hope of victory.

Answer: a. Have been; b. have visited; c. signifies; d. stands; e. is composed; f. represent; g. are; h. hung/hanging; i. seem; j. defending.