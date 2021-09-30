ইংরেজি | Cub camporee

Read the text and answer the following questions no. 1, 2 , 3 and 4.

Last January I went to a cub camporee. It was my first visit to a cub camporee and it was my first time away from home! A camporee is a gathering of cubs from different parts of Bangladesh. Cubs all over the world have their own camporees.

The cub camporee took place in Sreemangal. To get there, we first travelled from Dhaka to Sylhet. From Sylhet, we took a train to Sreemangal. We arrived in the morning, so the weather was nice. We walked to our camp from the train station. There were 10 of us and two leaders. We were a big group, so we didn’t take any rickshaws. We walked together in our group. It wasn’t very far. At the camp, we cleaned up the area, set up our tents and prepared our breakfast. After breakfast, we played games with cubs from other parts of Bangladesh. Then we had lunch. We cooked rice and chicken. In the afternoon and evening, we sang songs and recited poems. It was fun! At night, we slept in our tents.