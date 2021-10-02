শিক্ষা
ইংরেজি | Moxie the rabbit
Read the text and answer the following questions no. 1, 2, 3 and 4
One morning, Moxie the rabbit and Pluck the lizard talked to the fox and the rat. “Bluster has such a big, beautiful voice. Surely, he can share it with us,” said Moxie. They agreed. Bluster should share his voice with them. It was such a big voice. Each animal could have just a small piece of it. Bluster could share his voice with each animal.
The animals talked and talked late into the afternoon. They made a plan to take Bluster’s voice. They decided not to tell the birds. But, they didn’t have to tell them! The birds were sitting in the tree and they heard the animals’ plan.
At midnight, Pluck and Moxie quietly went to Bluster’s home. Bluster was sleeping in his bed, and without making a sound, they took his voice! They put it into a glass jar.
1. Match the words of Column A with the similar meaning of Column B.
Column A Column B
a. quietly i. to have the same opinion
b. beautiful ii. to give something to
somebody
c. agree iii. having different opinion
d. decide iv. to plan to do something
e. share v. by making very little sound
vi. nice
vii. not much interesting
Answer to the question no. 1
a.+ v. quietly = by making very little sound
b. + vi. beautiful = nice
c. + i. agree = to have the same opinion
d. + iv. decide = to plan to do something
e. + ii. share = to give something to somebody
2. Write ‘True’ for correct statement or ‘False’ for incorrect statement.
i. Bluster has a beautiful voice.
ii. Moxie the rabbit and Pluck the lizards talked to the cow.
iii. The animals talked and talked late into the afternoon.
iv. The animals made a plan to take Moxie’s voice.
v. The birds were sitting in the tree.
vi. Bluster was sitting in his bed.
Answer to the question no. 2
i. True; ii. False; iii. True; iv. False;
v. True; vi. False
3. Answer the following questions in a sentence or sentences.
a. Who were talking about Bluster’s voice?
b. How was Bluster’s voice?
c. When did Pluck and Moxie go to Bluster’s house?
d. What was the plan of the animals?
e. How did the birds hear about the animals’ plan?
f. Why did Pluck and Moxie go to Bluster’s house?
Answer to the question no. 3
a. Moxie the rabbit and Pluck the lizard were talking with the fox and the rat about Bluster’s voice.
b. Bluster’s voice was big and beautiful.
c. Pluck and Moxie went to Bluster’s house at midnight.
d. The plan of the animals was to take Bluster’s voice. They also decided not to tell the birds about it.
e. As the birds were sitting on the tree while the animals were talking, they heard about the animals’ plan.
f. Pluck and Moxie went to Bluster’s house at midnight to take his voice.
4. Write a short composition about ‘The Stealing of Bluster’s Voice’.
Answer to the question no. 4
Moxie and Pluck made a plan to steal Bluster’s voice along with the fox and the rat. They wanted to steal Bluster’s voice because his voice was big and beautiful. Pluck and Moxie quietly went to Bluster’s home. They went there at midnight while Bluster was sleeping. Without making a sound, they took Bluster’s voice and put it into a glass jar.
