ইংরেজি | Rearrange

1. Sima /from/ Dhaka /is

Ans: Is Sima from Dhaka?

2. know/ him/ do /you

Ans: Do you know him?

3. reading/ what /is/ he

Ans: What is he reading?

4. a/ journey /good/ have/

Ans: Have a good journey.

5. are/ you /going /Jessica/ where

Ans: Where are you going, Jessica?

6. you/ from /are /really /where

Ans: Really? where are you from?

7. sit/ down/ please

Ans: Please, sit down.