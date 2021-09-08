ইংরেজি | Rearrange

9.

a. hare, there, once, was, a.

b. you, to, happy, birthday.

c. talking, to, she, mother, is, her.

d. dream, Maria, a, has.

e. know, want, you, what, to, do?

Answer

a. Once there was a hare.

b. Happy birthday to you.

c. She is talking to her mother.

d. Maria has a dream.

e. What do you want to know?