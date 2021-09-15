শিক্ষা
ইংরেজি | Rearrange
19.
a. I, what, do, say, can, you?
b. kind, are, they, polite, and.
c. fair, at, see, the, you.
d. myself, may, introduce, I?
e. in, year, months, a, twelve, are, there
Answer
a. Can you say what I do?
b.They are kind and polite.
c. See you at the fair.
d. May I introduce myself?
e. There are twelve months in a year.
20.
a. is, excited, Bithi, very.
b. made, lot, he, a, of, mistakes.
c. stay, in, I, Dhaka, will, for, days, two.
d. game, you, like, what, do, to, play?
e. the, at, the, last, tortoise, won, game.
Answer
a. Bithi is very excited.
b. He made a lot of mistakes.
c. I will stay in Dhaka for two days.
d. What game do you like to play?
e. At last the tortoise won the game.
বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা
