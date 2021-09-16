শিক্ষা
ইংরেজি | Rearrange
21.
a. name, is, what, your?
b. over, fitzy, to, a, rock, jumps.
c. kind, what, of, cake, you, like, do?
d. time, is, what, it?
e. is, bangladesh, country, beautiful,a.
Answer
a. What is your name?
b. Fitzy jumps over to a rock.
c. What kind of cake do you like?
d. What time is it?
e. Bangladesh is beautiful country.
22.
a. name, Kishoreganj, of, home, the, town, is, my.
b. far, is, Teknaf, how, from, Chittagong?
c. name, your, what, is friend’s best?
d. do, when, get up, you, bed, from?
e. our, houses, birds, live, which in?
Answer
a. The name of my home town is Kishoregonj.
b. How far is Teknaf from Chittagong?
c. What is your best friend’s name?
d. When do you get up from bed?
e. Which birds live in our houses?
বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা
