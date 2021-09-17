শিক্ষা
ইংরেজি | Rearrange
23.
a. kind, are, polite, and, they.
b. want, know, what, you, do, to?
c. spend, leisure, your, you, do, how, time?
d. wonderful, is, it, how!
e. yourself, know, don’t, you?
Answer
a. They are kind and polite.
b. What do you want to know?
c. How do you spend your leisure time?
d. How wonderful it is!
e. Don’t you know yourself?
24.
a. over, is, gentleman, who, the, there?
b. to, a, Shefali, days, will, few, go, for Dhaka.
c. would, oh, be, that, wonderful!
d. mother, dress, is, Saikat’s, a, maker.
e. table, why, want, Amina, David’s, does, go, to, to?
Answer
a.Who is the gentleman over there?
b. Shefali will go to Dhaka for a few days.
c. Oh! That would be wonderful.
d. Saikat’s mother is a dress maker.
e.Why does Amina want to go to David’s table?
বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল
