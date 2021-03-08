ইংরেজি | Rearrange

শিক্ষা
69. you /what/ are/ doing
Ans: What are you doing?
70. find/ my/ can’t/ I/ homework.
Ans: I can’t find my homework.
71. a/idea/great/what
Ans: What a great idea!
72. are/ foods/ which/ good?
Ans: Which foods are good?
73. yourself/know/don’t/ you
Ans: Don’t you know yourself?
74. the/ scenery/ is/ charming/how
Ans: How charming the scenery is!
75. I/ to/ Chittagong/ am/ going
Ans: I am going to Chittagong.
76. don’t/ address/ the/ I/ know
Ans: I don’t know the address.
77. easy/ an/ what/ is/ way/ it
Ans: What an easy way it is!
78. up/ I/ when/ wake/ did?
Ans: When did I wake up?
79. regularly/ teeth/ your/ brush
Ans: Brush your teeth regularly.
80. a/ morning/ it/ is/ winter
Ans: It is a winter morning.
81. I/ can/ questions/ ask/ some/ you
Ans: Can I ask you some questions?
82. walk/ you/ can’t/ faster?
Ans: Can’t you walk faster?
83. too/ for/ play/ don’t long.
Ans: Don’t play for too long.
84. myself/ I/ introduce/ may?
Ans: May I introduce myself?
85. steady/ race/ the/ wins/ slow/ but
Ans: Slow but steady wins the race!
86. Andy/ can/ when/ meet/ Tamal
Ans: When can Tamal meet Andy?
87. an/ language/ english/ is/ international
Ans: English is an international language
88. don’t/ like/ potato/I/ chips
Ans: I don’t like potato chips.
89. we/ them/ know/ wow/ all
Ans: Wow! We know them all.
90. is, hobby, what, your, favourite?
Ans: What is your favourite hobby?
91. a/ days/ few/ go/for/ I/ shall/ there
Ans: I shall go there for a few days
92. igloo/ live/ eskimos/ in/ the/ the
Ans: The Eskimos live in the lgloo
93. Jumps/ tree/ a/ to/ over/ Fitzy
Ans: Fitzy jumps over to a tree.
94. live/ my/ in/ I/ with/ parents/Dhaka
Ans: I live in Dhaka with my parents.
95. dream/ Maria/ a/ has
Ans: Maria has a dream.
96. back/ do/ come/when/you
Ans: When do you come back?
97. class/ what/ you/ read/ do/ in
Ans: What class do you read in?
