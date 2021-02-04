ইংরেজি | Right forms of verbs

7.

This year’s National Award for Teaching (a) (‘award’ in present perfect passive form) to Ms Fatema Ahmed, a young teacher from Neel Para Primary School. Fatema (b) (start) her career as a teacher in Jalilpur Primary School. She (c) (teach) there for three years and then (d) (join) Neel Para Primary School after her marriage. She was born in Jamalpur district in 1976. After she

(e ) (‘pass’ in the past) her SSC in the first division she got admission to Mymensingh Girl’s College in 1992. She has always been interested in teaching and thought of (f) (become) a teacher from young age. She joined the Primary Training Institute in Jamalpur in 1994, after she (g) (pass) HSC with another first division. From the Primary Training Institute she (h) (send) to various workshops and received training.

Answer: a. has been awarded; b. started; c. taught; d. joined; epassed.;

f. becoming; g. had passed; h. was sent