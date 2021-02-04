শিক্ষা
ইংরেজি | Right forms of verbs
7.
This year’s National Award for Teaching (a) (‘award’ in present perfect passive form) to Ms Fatema Ahmed, a young teacher from Neel Para Primary School. Fatema (b) (start) her career as a teacher in Jalilpur Primary School. She (c) (teach) there for three years and then (d) (join) Neel Para Primary School after her marriage. She was born in Jamalpur district in 1976. After she
(e ) (‘pass’ in the past) her SSC in the first division she got admission to Mymensingh Girl’s College in 1992. She has always been interested in teaching and thought of (f) (become) a teacher from young age. She joined the Primary Training Institute in Jamalpur in 1994, after she (g) (pass) HSC with another first division. From the Primary Training Institute she (h) (send) to various workshops and received training.
Answer: a. has been awarded; b. started; c. taught; d. joined; epassed.;
f. becoming; g. had passed; h. was sent
8.
Once upon a time there (a) (‘live’ in the past) a fisherman who was old and poor. He (b) (can) barely support his wife and three children. Every day he (c) (go) fishing early in the morning, but he never (d) (throw) his net into the sea more than four times. One morning he threw his net into the sea as usual. As he (e ) (‘pull’ in past continuous) it back towards the shore, he felt a great weight. He thought he (f) (catch) a large fish, and so he (g) (feel) very happy. But a moment later he saw that he had no fish, rather only a dead donkey. He (h) (be) very disappointed.
Answer: a. lived; b. could; c. used to go; d. threw; e. was pulling; f. had caught; g. felt; h. was
9.
Masuda (a) (‘know’ in the present) that dirt is dangerous for babies, but sometimes even the drinking water is dirty in Bangladesh. So then it’s necessary
(b) (boil) it. People (c) (boil) water in many ways. They (d) (use) kerosene, electricity, gas or wood. But these things (e) (‘be’ in the negative) cheap. And if people use wood, they (f) (cut) down a lot of trees. But trees are necessary. We (g) (plant) trees, not cut them down. So what can we do? In 1976 a scientist at Gonoshasto Kendro (h) (think) about this problem. ‘How can people boil water cheaply?’ he asked himself.
Answer: a. knows; b. to boil; c. can boil; d. can use; e. are not; f. will cut; g. must plant; h. thought
