ইংরেজি | Right forms of verbs

11.

Mrs Chowdhury: Thank you, Rafiq. That (a) (‘be’ in the present) a very useful idea. Amina, isn’t your father a shopkeeper?

Amina: Yes, madam.

Mrs Chowdhury: Then you (b) (have) a lot of helpful suggestions and we’ll be grateful for them.

Kamrul: I (c) (help) in my-friend’s shop for quite a long time, madam.

Mrs Chowdhury: Good, Kamrul. Experience (d) (be) the most important thing.

Samira: But where (e) (‘can’ to express ability) we run our shop, madam?

Mrs Chowdhury: I (f) (discuss) it with the headmaster as soon as possible. He (g) (give) us a small room if we’re lucky.

Mina: Can we all (h) (become) shopkeepers, madam?

Mrs Chowdhury: Well, why not?

Answer: a. is; b. may have; c. have been helping; d. is; e. can; f. shall discuss;

g. may give; h. become