ইংরেজি | Transformation

31.

a. No other boy in the class is as good as Tareq (Superlative).

b. He is attentive to his studies (Negative).

c. He is never late in his class (Affirmative).

d. He is very friendly with all his classmates (Exclamatory).

e. Everybody loves him (Interrogative).

Answer:

a. Tareq is the best boy in the

class.

b. He is not inattentive to his

studies.

c. He is always punctual in his

class.

d. How friendly he is with all his classmates!

e. Who doesn’t love him?