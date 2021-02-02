শিক্ষা
ইংরেজি | Transformation
31.
a. No other boy in the class is as good as Tareq (Superlative).
b. He is attentive to his studies (Negative).
c. He is never late in his class (Affirmative).
d. He is very friendly with all his classmates (Exclamatory).
e. Everybody loves him (Interrogative).
Answer:
a. Tareq is the best boy in the
class.
b. He is not inattentive to his
studies.
c. He is always punctual in his
class.
d. How friendly he is with all his classmates!
e. Who doesn’t love him?
32.
a. Very few insects are as busy as the bee (Comparative).
b. The bee is an industrious creature (Negative).
c. It lives together (Negative).
d. It flies from flower to flower to collect honey (Interrogative).
e. Honey is very sweet (Exclamatory).
Answer:
a. The bee is busier than most
other insects.
b. The bee is not an idle
creature.
c. It doesn’t live separately.
d. Doesn’t it fly from flower to flower to collect honey?
e. How sweet honey is!
33.
a. Water is very important (Exclamatory).
b. It is more important than any other thing (Positive).
c. Everybody knows it (Interrogative).
d. But we pollute water (Passive).
e. Water pollution should be stopped by us (Active).
Answer:
a. How important water is!
b. No other thing is as important
as it.
c. Who doesn’t know it?
d. But water is polluted by us.
e. We should stop water
pollution.
