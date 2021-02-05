শিক্ষা
ইংরেজি | Transformation
40.
a. No other festival in Bangladesh is as big as Pahela Baishakh (Superlative).
b. People wear traditional dress on this day (Interrogative).
c. People look very cheerful (Exclamatory).
d. Everybody attends a Baishakhi Mela (Negative).
e. People forget their miseries for the time being (Passive).
Answer
a. Pahela Baishakh is the biggest festival in Bangladesh.
b. Don’t people wear traditional dress on this day?
c. How cheerful people look!
d. There is no body but attends a Baishakhi Mela.
e. Their miseries are forgotten for the time being by people.
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন িবশ্বাস, প্রভাষক
ঢাকা েরসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা
Also Read
-
২৪ ঘণ্টায় করোনায় আক্রান্তের হার কমে ২.৭৯%
-
‘ঘরের কথা পরে জানল ক্যামনে’, তদন্তে কমিটি
-
তিন বলের মধ্যে নেই তামিম–নাজমুল
-
ব্যাটে, বলে ও কথায় খেলা দেখালেন মিরাজ
-
অদৃশ্য ভয় ও একটি অস্বস্তিকর আলোচনা