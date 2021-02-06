শিক্ষা

ইংরেজি | Transformation

41.

a. Health is the greatest of all wealth (Comparative).

b. A sick man can not enjoy life (Passive).

c. We must follow some rules to keep good health (Negative).

d. For good health, we can not but eat a balanced diet (Affirmative).

e. Shouldn’t we be conscious of health (Assertive).

Answer:

a. Health is greater than all other wealth.

b. Life can not be enjoyed by a sick man.

c. We cannot but follow some rules to keep good health.

d. For good health, we must eat a balanced diet.

e. We should be conscious of health.

বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল

