শিক্ষা
ইংরেজি | Unit 15, Lessons 1 & 2
3. Answer the following questions in a sentence or sentences:
a. What is birthday?
b. How do people use a cake on one’s birthday?
c. How is a birthday party?
d. How is a birthday gift?
e. How do people celebrate birthday in those countries where there is no party?
f. How are the gifts wrapped?
Answer to the question no 3.
a. A person’s birthday is the date when he/she was born.
b. In some countries, people use a cake on one’s birthday. There is a candle on the cake for each year of the person’s life. At the end of the birthday song, the person blows out the candle.
c. There is often a party on one’s birthday. The child’s friends come with gifts. They enjoy special foods like sweets. Children play games and sing.
d. A birthday gift may be a toy, a book or some clothes. It is usually wrapped in colorful paper.
e. In such countries, people enjoy the day and spend time with friends and relatives.
f. The gifts are wrapped in colorful paper.
4. Write a short composition about on ‘Birthday Party’ [Write at least 5 sentences to the topic. Remember to use capital letters, punctuation, correct spelling and sentence structure].
a. How is a birthday?
b. What does each candle
signify?
c. How do people go to other’s birthday?
d. What do they bring?
e. What type of gifts the guests
bring?
Answer to the question no 4.
A birthday is the date when a person was born. In some countries, people celebrate a birthday with a cake; there are candles on the cake and each candle is for each year of the person’s life. People go to other’s birthday as guests and they bring gifts. They often sing songs, play games and have fun. The gift may be a toy, a book or some clothes.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা
