ইংরেজি | Unit 16, Lesson 1,2

Read the text and answer the questions 1,2,3 and 4

Sufia: Mum! Can I go out and play, please?

Mother: Have you done your homework?

Sufia: Yes.

Mother: Ok, but don’t play for too long.

Rashid: Good morning, teacher. May I come in please?

Mrs. Alam: Yes, Rashid. Why are you late?

Rashid: My father is ill. We were at the doctor’s chamber.

Mrs. Alam: I hope your father gets well soon. Sit down, please.