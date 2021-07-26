শিক্ষা
ইংরেজি | Unit 16, Lesson 1,2
Read the text and answer the questions 1,2,3 and 4
Sufia: Mum! Can I go out and play, please?
Mother: Have you done your homework?
Sufia: Yes.
Mother: Ok, but don’t play for too long.
Rashid: Good morning, teacher. May I come in please?
Mrs. Alam: Yes, Rashid. Why are you late?
Rashid: My father is ill. We were at the doctor’s chamber.
Mrs. Alam: I hope your father gets well soon. Sit down, please.
1. Match the words of column A with their meaning that is mentioned in the text in column B.
Column A
Column B
a. Please
i. not punctual
b. Late
ii. a physician
c. Father
iii. a female child
d. Doctor
iv. a male parent
e. Chamber
v. a profitable business
vi. a room where a doctor examines his patient
vii. used in polite request.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা
