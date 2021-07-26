শিক্ষা

ইংরেজি | Unit 16, Lesson 1,2

Read the text and answer the questions 1,2,3 and 4

Sufia: Mum! Can I go out and play, please?

Mother: Have you done your homework?

Sufia: Yes.

Mother: Ok, but don’t play for too long.

Rashid: Good morning, teacher. May I come in please?

Mrs. Alam: Yes, Rashid. Why are you late?

Rashid: My father is ill. We were at the doctor’s chamber.

Mrs. Alam: I hope your father gets well soon. Sit down, please.

1. Match the words of column A with their meaning that is mentioned in the text in column B.

Column A

Column B

a. Please

i. not punctual

b. Late

ii. a physician

c. Father

iii. a female child

d. Doctor

iv. a male parent

e. Chamber

v. a profitable business

vi. a room where a doctor examines his patient

vii. used in polite request.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

