ইংরেজি | Unit 16, Lessons 1, 2

Read the text and answer the questions 1, 2, 3 and 4

Sufia: Mum! Can I go out and play, please?

Mother: Have you done your homework?

Sufia: Yes.

Mother: Ok, but don’t play for too long.

Rashid: Good morning, teacher. May I come in please?

Mrs. Alam: Yes, Rashid. Why are you late?

Rashid: My father is ill. We were at the doctor’s chamber.

Mrs. Alam: I hope your father gets well soon. Sit down, please.

1. Match the words of column A with their meaning that is mentioned in the text in column B.

Column A Column B

a. Please i. not punctual

b. Late ii. a physician

c. Father iii. a female child

d. Doctor iv. a male parent

e. Chamber v. a profitable business

vi. a room where a doctor examines his patient

vii. used in polite request.


Answer to the question no 1

a+vii. Please → used in polite request

b+i. Late → not punctual

c+iv. Father → a male parent

d+ii. Doctor → a physician

e+vi. Chamber → a room where a

doctor examines his patient

