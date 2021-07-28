শিক্ষা
ইংরেজি | Unit 17, Lesson 5, 6
Read the passage and answer the questions 1, 2, 3 and 4:
The Olympic Games is the biggest sports competition in the world. The Olympics are held every four years in a different host city. More than 200 nations send a total of about 13,000 athletes to compete in more than 30 different sports.
The first Olympic Games were held in Greece almost 3,000 years ago. The modern Olympic Games started in 1896, and there have been 31 Olympic competitions since then.
1. Match the words of column A with their meaning that is mentioned in the text in the column B there are two extra meanings in column B.
Column A Column B
a. Different i. a person who competes in sports
b. Sport ii. not the same as somebody or something
c. City iii. usually done in a special area and according to fixed rules
d. Total iv. to make something go or be taken to a place
e. Send v. being the amount or number after everyone or everything is counted or added together
vi. the place where something comes from.
vii. a large and important town
Answer to the question no. 1
a + ii. Different → not the same as somebody or something
b + iii. Sport → usually done in a special area and according to fixed rules.
c + vii. City → a large and important town
d + v. Total → being the amount or number after everyone or everything is counted or added together
e + iv. Send → to make something go or be taken to a place
বাকি অংশ ছাপা হবে আগামীকাল
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক
বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা
