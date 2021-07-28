ইংরেজি | Unit 17, Lesson 5, 6

1. Match the words of column A with their meaning that is mentioned in the text in the column B there are two extra meanings in column B.

Column A Column B

a. Different i. a person who competes in sports

b. Sport ii. not the same as somebody or something

c. City iii. usually done in a special area and according to fixed rules

d. Total iv. to make something go or be taken to a place

e. Send v. being the amount or number after everyone or everything is counted or added together

vi. the place where something comes from.

vii. a large and important town