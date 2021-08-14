শিক্ষা
ইংরেজি | Unit 17, Lessons 5 & 6
The Olympic Games
Read the text and answer the following questions no. 1, 2, 3 and 4:
The Olympic Games is the biggest sports competition in the world. The Olympics are held every four years in a different host city. More than 200 nations send a total of about 13,000 athletes to compete in more than 30 different sports. The first Olympic Games was held in Greece almost 3,000 years ago. The modern Olympic Games started in 1896, and there have been 31 Olympic competitions since then.
1. Match the words of Column A with their meaning that is mentioned in the text in the Column B:
Column A Column B
a. Different i. a person who
competes in sports
b. Sport ii. not the same as
somebody or something
c. City iii. usually done in a
special arena and
according to fixed rules
d. Total iv. to make something go
or be taken to a place
e. Send v. being the amount or
number after everyone or
everything is counted or
added together
vi. the place where
something comes from.
vii. a large and important
town
Answer to the question no. 1.
a + ii. Different→ not the same as somebody or something
b + iii. Sport→ usually done in a special arena and according to fixed rules.
c + vii. City→ a large and important town
d + v. Total→ being the amount or number after everyone or everything is counted or added together
e + iv. Send→ to make something go or be taken to a place
2. Write 'True' for correct statement or 'False' for incorrect statement.
i. The Olympic Games is the
biggest sports competition in the world.
ii. More than 200 nations send a total of about 13,000 athletes.
iii. The Olympics are held every four years.
iv. 13,000 athletes compete in more than 300 different sports.
v. The first Olympic Games was
held in Greece almost 3,000
years ago.
vi. The modern Olympic Games started in 1896.
Answer to the question no 2
i. True ii. True iii. True iv. False
v. True vi. False.
3. Answer the following questions in a sentence or sentences:
a. What is the Olympic Games?
b. Who are the host of Olympics?
c. How many events are there in Olympics?
d. Who compete there?
e. Since when have there been 31 competitions?
f. When did the first Olympics begin?
Answer to the question no. 3
a. The Olympic Games is a sports competition.
b. Different cities are the hosts of Olympics.
c. There are 30 different events in Olympics.
d. Many athletes compete there.
e. Since 1896 with the start of modern Olympics there have been 31 competitions.
f. The first Olympic Games began in 1896.
4. Write a short composition on ‘The Olympic Games’ [Write at least 5 sentences to the topic. Remember to use capital letters, punctuation, correct spelling and sentence structure].
Answer to the question no. 4.
The Olympic Games is the biggest sports competition in the world. The Olympic Games are held every four years in a different host city. More than 200 nations and about 13,000 athletes take part in the Olympics. The first Olympic Games were held in Greece about 3,000 years ago. The modern Olympic Games began in 1896.
ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা
Also Read
-
এমবিবিএস-বিডিএস ছাড়া ডাক্তার পদবি ব্যবহার করা যাবে না
-
জাতীয় শোক দিবসে যেসব সড়ক বন্ধ থাকবে
-
বঙ্গবন্ধু হত্যাকাণ্ডের সঙ্গে জিয়া ওতপ্রোতভাবে যুক্ত: তথ্যমন্ত্রী
-
পরীমনিকে আবার শুটিং সেটে দেখতে চাই আমরা, প্রেসক্লাবে বক্তারা
-
করোনায় আরও ১৭৮ জনের মৃত্যু